KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man faces drug trafficking charges after report of suspected impaired driver

    Suspected drugs seized by police on Dec. 30. (X: @WRPSToday) Suspected drugs seized by police on Dec. 30. (X: @WRPSToday)

    A Waterloo man is facing drug-related charges after police responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver Saturday in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police received a report of an unconscious male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the Fallowfield Drive and Block Line Road area.

    Police say they found the man unconscious around 9 a.m., in a parking lot in the area.

    According to police, officers found and seized suspected fentanyl, Dilaudid, and cocaine.

    A 34-year old Waterloo man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are anticipated.

