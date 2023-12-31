Waterloo man faces drug trafficking charges after report of suspected impaired driver

A Waterloo man is facing drug-related charges after police responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver Saturday in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police received a report of an unconscious male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the Fallowfield Drive and Block Line Road area.

Police say they found the man unconscious around 9 a.m., in a parking lot in the area.

According to police, officers found and seized suspected fentanyl, Dilaudid, and cocaine.

A 34-year old Waterloo man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are anticipated.