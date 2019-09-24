Featured
Waterloo man faces 34 charges in sexual assault investigation
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:48AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:50AM EDT
KITCHENER - A 50-year-old man from Waterloo is facing 34 charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
The man is scheduled to appear in Kitchener’s Ontario Court of Justice on Tuesday.
According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Thus far, police have not identified him. Details are limited.
