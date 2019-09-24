

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A 50-year-old man from Waterloo is facing 34 charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The man is scheduled to appear in Kitchener’s Ontario Court of Justice on Tuesday.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Thus far, police have not identified him. Details are limited.

More to come...