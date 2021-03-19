Advertisement
Waterloo man charged with possessing child pornography
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 11:11AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Regional police have charged a Waterloo man with possession of child pornography.
Officials said they started investigating allegations of child pornography earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.