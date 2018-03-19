

CTV Kitchener





A 49-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with careless driving and failing to stop at a red light after a crash Saturday in Waterloo.

Police say the man was in a grey Toyota heading west on Northfield Drive at Weber Street around 7 p.m. when he hit a black Dodge.

Both vehicles were demolished in the crash.

A 45-year-old Waterloo woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Waterloo Fire Department.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.