Featured
Waterloo man charged with careless driving in major crash
Crews worked to free a trapped driver after a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo. March 17, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 12:50PM EDT
A 49-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with careless driving and failing to stop at a red light after a crash Saturday in Waterloo.
Police say the man was in a grey Toyota heading west on Northfield Drive at Weber Street around 7 p.m. when he hit a black Dodge.
Both vehicles were demolished in the crash.
A 45-year-old Waterloo woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Waterloo Fire Department.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries.