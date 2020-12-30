KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man has been charged after allegedly breaking into two apartment buildings earlier in December.

The first incident happened on Dec. 6 when the suspect allegedly went into a building on Albert Street through an insecure front door. The suspect stole personal identity documents cash and electronics while the victims slept, according to police.

Then, on Dec. 16, a suspect cut a lock on the back door of an apartment building on Hemlock Street and Waterloo and got into the building while the residents were sleeping. Police say the suspect stole electronics and clothing. According to officials, he came back to retrieve more property and was confronted by the homeowners.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to the break-ins.

Police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing.