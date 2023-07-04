Waterloo man charged after person robbed and assaulted with a stick: WRPS

A 49-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested in connection to an alleged person-on-person robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Waterloo regional police said it happened in the area of Erb Street West and Churchill Street just before 2 p.m.

Police said the victim and suspect were both in a store, when the suspect approached the victim and demanded money.

“The suspect then followed the victim outside the store and assaulted the victim with a stick,” the release said.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old Waterloo man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was located nearby and was arrested.

The accused is charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.