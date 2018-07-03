Featured
Waterloo man charged after OPP seize drugs during R.I.D.E. check
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 2:23PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a Waterloo man has been charged after drugs were seized during a R.I.D.E. check on Sunday.
Police say they were conducting the check in North Perth shortly before 11:30 p.m. when they detected a strong odor coming from a vehicle that entered the check.
After speaking with the driver police say it was suspected the occupant was in possession of a controlled substance.
As a result 33-year-old Mahad Ali Yusuf of Waterloo was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis marijuana.
A quantity of marijuana was seized by police at the scene.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.