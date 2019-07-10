

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man is facing indecency charges after an alleged incident at a Grand Bend splash pad.

It happened on Canada Day at around 3:45 p.m. on Government Road.

The Lambton County OPP went there to investigate a suspicious man who was allegedly acting inappropriately.

No further details about the incident were provided.

Police say Angad Narula, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 and indecent act in a public place.

He's scheduled to appear at a Sarnia court at a later date.

Provincial police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has knowledge of what happened.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them.