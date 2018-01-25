

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man has lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for one week, and may still face further consequences, after being caught speeding north of Shakespeare.

Perth County OPP say the man was driving at nearly 100 km/h above the speed limit on Perth Line 43, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 37 year old has been charged with racing a vehicle.

If convicted, he could face a driver’s licence suspension of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000.