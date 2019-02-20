Featured
Waterloo man arrested on child pornography charges
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:28PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 26-year-old male with possession and distribution of child pornography.
The cybercrime branch of WRPS executed a search warrant for a residence on Feb. 8 that led to the arrest of the Waterloo man.
The investigation began when police received complaints in October of the man uploading child pornography from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.