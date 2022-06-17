Waterloo man arrested after police respond to weapons call: WRPS

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly carrying a replica firearm near Conestoga Mall on Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police said around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in possession of a handgun in the area of King Street North and Conestogo Road.

Police say a man was arrested on a nearby LRT platform and a replica firearm was located.

As a result of the investigation, the man was charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of an identity document

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.