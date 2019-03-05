

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man has been arrested after 74.2 kg of cocaine was seized as he tried to cross the border into Windsor.

On Feb. 19, the driver of a tractor trailer was sent for secondary inspection while returning to Windsor from the United States across the Ambassador Bridge.

During the inspection, Canadian Border Service Agency officers initially found six bricks of cocaine weighing 8.2 kg concealed in the sleeper cab.

The following day, the inspection continued with the assistance of a detector dog.

Authorities found an additional 49 bricks of suspected cocaine in the tractor trailer. The total weight of seized cocaine was 74.2 kg.

The driver, a 44-year-old Waterloo man, was arrested and transferred into custody.

His name was not released.