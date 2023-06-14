Waterloo makes it easier to fight bylaw tickets

The City of Waterloo is moving ahead with a plan it says will make it easier and faster for residents to dispute bylaw tickets.

At Monday afternoon’s meeting, councillors unanimously approved taking bylaw ticket adjudication out of the traditional court system. Instead people looking to fight their tickets will be able to do so through a two-step screening and hearing process overseen by city staff.

The change, which has been in place for parking tickets since 2019, will cover all of the cities remaining 22 bylaws, from noise complaints and animal control, to fireworks and property standards.

“This program is a lot more accessible to the public, that is the main benefit of it,” Grant Curlew, manager of licensing and standards for the city, told council on Monday.

Curlew said the current court process can be time-consuming and intimidating for residents, sometimes requiring them to take time off work to attend a trial. It also eats into the hours of city staff who have to attend court.

“As an example of our current timelines, tickets issued for gathering limits during the pandemic are just now going to trial,” Curlew said.

SYSTEM ALREADY IN PLACE FOR PARKING TICKETS

On the other hand, the hearing and screening process can be done entirely online, if the person fighting the ticket wishes.

Curlew said since it was implemented for parking tickets, it’s cut the average time to resolve a ticket down from 246 days to 69 days.

“This is something that municipalities have lobbied for for years, so I’m really glad to see this is coming to fruition,” Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said during the meeting.

NEXT STEPS

Curlew said his department is also working with the city’s Indigenous initiatives, anti-racism and equity staff to look at incorporating restorative justice and mediation into the ticket resolution process in the future.

“It doesn’t always have to be a monetary penalty, the outcome can sometimes be a variety of options, which wasn’t available to us through the [previous system],” Curlew said.

Curlew said the cities of Kitchener and Cambridge are also working to implement the same program, and he expects their respective councils to vote on it in the coming months.

Waterloo hopes to have its new expanded system up and running by the end of the summer.

HOW WILL THE NEW PROCESS WORK?