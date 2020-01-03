KITCHENER -- Waterloo is leading the country when it comes to student housing.

The city hosts nearly half of all this type of housing in Canada.

There are over 17,000 beds for students in Waterloo, mainly in the Northdale neighbourhood. That's because the neighbourhood is so close to both Wilfrid Laurier and the University of Waterloo campuses.

But the cost of rent is high, with the selling point being convenience.

"It's close to campus, it's right across the street. There are lots of food places in the area, there are gyms in the building. So you don't have to go to the one on campus," one student said, who lives in a nearby unit.

Waterloo city councillor Jeff Henry says there continues to be a rise in student housing because the universities continue to grow.

Henry adds there are plans to build about a half dozen more student housing properties in the city.

But it's up to developers to finalize when they'll be constructed.