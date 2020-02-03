KITCHENER -- The kids of Waterloo will soon have their say, as the city launches its council for a day contest.

Children in Grade 5 are invited to apply by sharing their idea on what would make Waterloo a better place to live.

To submit their answer, students can write a letter, create a video, paint a poster, or find another creative way to demonstrate their idea.

The contest of the year is on! Mayor @DaveJaworsky needs a new council - of Grade 5 students! Submit your idea for making life better in #Waterloo and you could win! Details at https://t.co/RkSf4KBrSp pic.twitter.com/vzHHYTWUEB — City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) February 3, 2020

The applications will then be reviewed by Mayor Dave Jaworsky, along with his fellow councillors.

A total of eight students will be selected to participate, one as mayor and seven as councillors.

Past winning ideas have included plant a tree day, creating a new science centre, a unique way to dispose of garbage, and a campaign to motivate girls to pursue a career in mathematics.

According to the city, the Grade 5 students make an ideal group because it is the first time that students learn about local government.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 13, 2020.