Waterloo launches council for a day contest
Waterloo council on Monday, September 12, 2016
KITCHENER -- The kids of Waterloo will soon have their say, as the city launches its council for a day contest.
Children in Grade 5 are invited to apply by sharing their idea on what would make Waterloo a better place to live.
To submit their answer, students can write a letter, create a video, paint a poster, or find another creative way to demonstrate their idea.
The applications will then be reviewed by Mayor Dave Jaworsky, along with his fellow councillors.
A total of eight students will be selected to participate, one as mayor and seven as councillors.
Past winning ideas have included plant a tree day, creating a new science centre, a unique way to dispose of garbage, and a campaign to motivate girls to pursue a career in mathematics.
According to the city, the Grade 5 students make an ideal group because it is the first time that students learn about local government.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 13, 2020.