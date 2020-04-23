KITCHENER -- The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival has been cancelled for the first time in 27 years.

Organizers sent out a press release on Thursday stating the festival will not run in 2020.

They say after consulting with local authorities, they are expecting physical distancing guidelines to remain in place up until the date of the event on July 17.

“These are unprecedented times,” Jackie White, Chair of the Jazz Festival stated in the release. “We plan to come back strong in 2021, respecting whatever measure might be in place at that time.”

The festival board and organizers say they are still committed to the event and are looking forward to putting together a memorable festival every can enjoy next year.