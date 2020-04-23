KITCHENER -- Customers of Waterloo North Hydro don’t need to worry about their power getting turned off during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if someone calling them suggests otherwise.

The company says they’ve received multiple reports of scam calls threatening disconnection if a payment is not made.

Waterloo North Hydro adds that they have stopped non-payment disconnections until the end of July. Even then, they do not threaten immediate disconnection.

Customers who get calls asking for immediate payment should hang up and not give away personal information.

Officials also note to be wary of messages with COVID-19 in the subject line from people claiming to be from Waterloo North Hydro.

The company says they’ve received more reports of emails, texts, and websites sharing fake information about bill relief programs, refunds, and alternate payment methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who gets calls or messages like this are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.