Waterloo households expected to pay an average of $76 more in 2023 property taxes

City of Waterloo residents will see a 5.4 per cent tax increase in 2023 after the budget was approved by council on Monday evening.

An average Waterloo household will pay $1,478 annually, which represents an increase of an average of $76 per household, per year, in property taxes.

That’s not far off from the proposed budget when staff proposed a 5.3 per cent property tax increase when budget discussions began in December.

There’s also a hike in utility rates for Waterloo residents, who will see a 5.3 per cent increase in water and stormwater fees.

Also approved in the budget: the expansion of Alexandra Park, a program to support equity and anti-racism initiatives, an affordable housing strategy, and funds allocated for road resurfacing, bike lanes, and trails beside the former Waterloo Inn.