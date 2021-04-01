KITCHENER -- Officials say a family has been displaced after a house fire in Waterloo Wednesday evening.

Waterloo fire crews were called to 299 Westvale Drive around 6 p.m.

They say a neighbour first spotted the fire, alerting the residents inside the home.

Everyone was able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

Officials say the fire was contained to the attic and estimated the damage at $80,000.

Fire officials are investigating solar panels on the roof as a possible cause, but say the investigation remains ongoing.