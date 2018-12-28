Featured
Waterloo home invasion under investigation
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 12:30PM EST
Police are investigating a reported home invasion that happened on Dec. 27.
The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Spruce Street in Waterloo.
A female reported that four males forced entry into her residence.
Her personal property was stolen.
The victim was not seriously injured.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them.