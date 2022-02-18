Waterloo hands out 161 parking tickets as snow cleanup continues
As southern Ontario digs out from another big dump of snow, the City of Waterloo reports it issued 161 tickets to cars parked illegally on city streets Thursday night in violation of a snow event parking ban.
Including the 161 handed out Thursday night, the city said a total of 623 snow ban penalty notices have been issued so far in 2022.
"Parked cars make it very difficult for our plows to clear roads," director of municipal enforcement Nicole Papke said in an email. "As a result of the high number of illegally parked cars, we need to extend the parking ban into tomorrow as our crews have been hampered in their efforts, which means snow clearance is taking much longer.”
DIGGING OUT
According to Environment Canada, Kitchener-Waterloo was blanketed with nearly 20 cm of snow Thursday evening through Friday morning – the tail end of a significant weather system that delivered rain, ice and snow.
On Friday, the City of Kitchener had 18 salters and 23 snowplows out clearing routes, said Roslyn Lusk, director of operations for the City of Kitchener. She asked residents to be patient if their street hadn't been cleared yet.
"Your city crews are responsible for maintaining 2,000 km of roadways, that's the equivalent of travelling to Quebec City and back," said Lusk.
Fresh powder covers Wood Street in Kitchener on Friday Feb. 18, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
Snow events remain in place in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, meaning parking on city streets is not allowed.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, snow events in Kitchener and Cambridge were set to be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Waterloo's snow event was due to expire at 7 a.m. Saturday.
'NOT SICK OF IT YET'
Meanwhile, Kitchener-Waterloo residents CTV spoke to on Friday didn't mind doing a little extra winter cleanup.
"I am not sick of it yet," said Caleb Jackett as he shovelled snow off his driveway. "The kids love it, and when the kids are having fun I am having fun."
"January was definitely worse, it was really heavy," said another shoveller. "I'm sure the ski hills are probably loving this because it's fresh powder. It's nice and easy to push along and shovel."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa, making over 100 arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who refuse to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.
House of Commons cancels Friday sitting as police move in on trucker protest
The House of Commons cancelled its Friday sitting to debate the government's invoking of the Emergencies Act, as police moved in on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa emboldened by the very measures granted through the Act.
'Get the kids out of there': Ottawa police urge protesting parents to remove children
Ottawa police are urging trucker convoy protesters to remove their children as they clear out protest sites.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
London
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sighted
Calls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
‘There’s pent up demand’: Travel bookings increase as COVID-19 testing changes near
Things are looking up at the London International Airport.
Windsor
-
First-degree murder charges laid in double homicide of Windsor and Toronto women
The Niagara Regional Police Service has upgraded charges in a double homicide of a 20-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Toronto woman in Fort Erie, Ont.
-
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
-
Two Windsor women charged with murder and aiding suicide in death of 79-year-old
Windsor police have charged two women with first-degree murder and aiding suicide after the death of a 79-year-old woman.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter thefts
Two Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
-
Head-on collision in Springwater Township sends one to hospital
Police responded to a head-on collision in Springwater Township late Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Driver wanted for 'intentionally' crashing into OPP cruisers and taking off
Provincial police officers hope to track down a prohibited driver accused of crashing into several OPP cruisers with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee police in Orangeville.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supply
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Ontario government says more addictions treatment beds coming to North Bay
Addictions and mental health have become a huge crisis in North Bay. But there’s optimism that through a new treatment centre, the problem can be alleviated.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest over 100 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have arrested more than 100 people as the operation continues to retake downtown streets from the trucker convoy occupation.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by 'secured area' checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Vaccination requirement for fans at Toronto Raptors, Leafs' games to be lifted on March 1
Fans catching a game at Scotiabank Arena will no longer need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month when the Ontario government plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination system.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
-
Low attendance so far at round-two of 'freedom' protests in Quebec City
Most Quebec City demonstrators have abandoned their posts in front of the National Assembly for what was supposed to kick off round-two of protests against COVID-19 health measures.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people were without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigation
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Public hoarding by-law being looked at by City Hall to help with homelessness
A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at ways to address public hoarding at bus shelters and homeless encampments.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officers deployed to Ottawa
Calgary Police Service officers have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with efforts to clear a massive protest in the nation's capital.
-
Alberta budget breakdown: Premier says more money for healthcare, opposition worries where it will end up
Alberta's provincial budget will be released Feb. 24 and the premier is already dropping hints around what to expect.
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade had court hearings postponed to next month on Friday.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
'Police should have been there': Edmonton woman says she was verbally assaulted by protesters during 'Freedom Convoy'
For the first time since immigrating to Edmonton 11 years ago, Michelle Peters-Jones no longer feels safe in her own city.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa, making over 100 arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who refuse to leave the area.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in B.C.: 5 deaths, declining hospitalizations in final update of the week
B.C.'s Ministry of Health attributed five more deaths to COVID-19 in its final pandemic update of the week on Friday.
-
Fitness centre in B.C.'s Okanagan that flouted COVID-19 orders forced to close
A fitness centre in West Kelowna, B.C., that openly defied COVID-19 public health orders has been ordered to close.
-
B.C.'s vaccination rules for post-secondary students in residence extended
A public health order setting out vaccination rules for B.C. post-secondary students living in residence has been extended past the end of the semester.