Waterloo hands out 161 parking tickets as snow cleanup continues

As southern Ontario digs out from another big dump of snow, the City of Waterloo reports it issued 161 tickets to cars parked illegally on city streets Thursday night in violation of a snow event parking ban.

Including the 161 handed out Thursday night, the city said a total of 623 snow ban penalty notices have been issued so far in 2022.

"Parked cars make it very difficult for our plows to clear roads," director of municipal enforcement Nicole Papke said in an email. "As a result of the high number of illegally parked cars, we need to extend the parking ban into tomorrow as our crews have been hampered in their efforts, which means snow clearance is taking much longer.”

DIGGING OUT

According to Environment Canada, Kitchener-Waterloo was blanketed with nearly 20 cm of snow Thursday evening through Friday morning – the tail end of a significant weather system that delivered rain, ice and snow.

On Friday, the City of Kitchener had 18 salters and 23 snowplows out clearing routes, said Roslyn Lusk, director of operations for the City of Kitchener. She asked residents to be patient if their street hadn't been cleared yet.

"Your city crews are responsible for maintaining 2,000 km of roadways, that's the equivalent of travelling to Quebec City and back," said Lusk.

Fresh powder covers Wood Street in Kitchener on Friday Feb. 18, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Snow events remain in place in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, meaning parking on city streets is not allowed.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, snow events in Kitchener and Cambridge were set to be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Waterloo's snow event was due to expire at 7 a.m. Saturday.

'NOT SICK OF IT YET'

Meanwhile, Kitchener-Waterloo residents CTV spoke to on Friday didn't mind doing a little extra winter cleanup.

"I am not sick of it yet," said Caleb Jackett as he shovelled snow off his driveway. "The kids love it, and when the kids are having fun I am having fun."

"January was definitely worse, it was really heavy," said another shoveller. "I'm sure the ski hills are probably loving this because it's fresh powder. It's nice and easy to push along and shovel."