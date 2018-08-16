

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo gun retailer celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday.

Shooter’s Choice held the annual Hunting and Target Sports Show at its location on Colby Drive.

Thousands of firearm enthusiasts attended the event, which offered discounts on goods.

More importantly, however, is the awareness that the event brings.

“We know what’s going on in government right now, and with the media, we’re seeing a lot of negative stories,” said Ryan Simper with Shooter’s Choice.

This week, calls for national handgun bans have come forth in Toronto in Montreal.

Indeed, Simper says that handgun sales have gone up compared to rifles, intended for target sports.