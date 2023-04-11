Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Matt Onuska, of Waterloo, Ont., has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will serve as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
General manager Kyle Dubas said at a media conference Tuesday that Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov will be out for the game.
In a Twitter post at around 4:40 p.m., the club said G Joseph Woll had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies and Onuska was to serve as the backup goalie.
The Leafs are facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a puck drop set for 7 p.m.
Onuska plays for the Windsor Spitfires and started for several games during their recent Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff run which saw the first-seed Spitfires eliminated by the eighth-seeded Kitchener Rangers.
Onusa started in net in the pivotal game four, which the Rangers won 5-1 – knocking the Spitfires out of playoff contention.
According to the OHL, Onuska has played 33 games with a save percentage of 0.868. He has racked up 17 wins and 11 loses.
It is not clear if he will end up between the posts during the NHL game.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Late afternoon collision takes out street light in northwest London, Ont.
A late afternoon crash snarled traffic in northwest London after a vehicle struck a street light on Tuesday afternoon.
Man and woman charged in relation to Base Line Road West homicide
Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London. Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street on March 26.
Threat of demolition prompts action and apology from developer
A day after CTV News London reported on five derelict buildings slated for demolition by city hall, the owner of three of the houses has stepped forward.
'It's a big deal': Spitfires goalie coach applauds Onuska Leafs tryout
Windsor Spitfires goalie Matt Onuska sits on a bigger bench tonight, having signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Toronto Maple Leafs to serve as backup net-minder in Tampa Bay Tuesday.
13-year-old Windsor boy reported missing
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.
OPP investigate collision involving motorcycle in Kingsville
Essex County OPP is investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Kingsville.
Summer-like weather: Here's how long the warm spell will last
Warm temperatures bring a taste of summer to parts of the region this week; with temperatures nearly 14 degrees above seasonal, April feels more like June.
Mother of slain Orillia woman testifies in court against accused ex-boyfriend
The trial of Rob Sampson, accused of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend in 2019, continued Tuesday with the slain Orillia woman's mother taking the stand.
Midland couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary with vow renewal
Midland couple Martin and Theresa Forget discovered the secret to a long and happy marriage, having celebrated a milestone anniversary by renewing their vows.
Highway 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls after crash
A crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls has closed the road in both directions Tuesday night, police say.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Potential job action looms as deadline for strike vote approaches for PSAC members
The clock is ticking on the strike vote deadline for 120,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members. Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers also voted in favour of strike action.
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 87% of household objects tested in new U of T study
Cancer-causing chemicals were found in more than 87 per cent of the household objects tested in a new study conducted by University of Toronto researchers.
Two Ontarians lose hundreds of thousands of Aeroplan points after hack
Two Ontario men say they were shocked when their Aeroplan accounts were hacked and their loyalty points were stolen.
Hydro-Québec says restoring power to last customers hit by ice storm 'complex'
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Judge postpones eviction of Montreal homeless encampment under Ville-Marie expressway
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to postpone its plans to evict a group of people living in tents under a Montreal highway for 10 days.
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
Police arrest three people in string of bear spray attacks in St. Vital
Three people including a teenager have been arrested following several reported bear spray attacks in St. Vital Monday night.
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
RCMP say someone else was driving the vehicle that killed Samantha Wylie in August 2022
Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a new person in connection with the fatal collision that killed military veteran Samantha Wylie.
Man stuck inside Talus Dome 'just wanted to go on an adventure'
Wakeem Courtoreille told CTV News on Tuesday he 'just wanted to go on an adventure and I climbed up there and ended up slipping and falling through.'
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
'It could happen anywhere': Police believe homicide victim mistakenly shot as part of ongoing gang conflict
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
B.C. man accused of kicking fellow hockey player in face with skate won't be charged, RCMP say
No charges will be laid against a man accused of kicking a fellow hockey player in the head with a skate during an on-ice fight in Burnaby last summer, according to Mounties.
Crown's opening statement delayed again in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
After three days of the high-profile murder trial of a man accused of killing a Burnaby, B.C. teen, the jury has yet to hear the Crown’s opening statement.
Vancouverites can now drink alcohol in select public plazas year-round
After three summers of legal public drinking in select plazas around the city, Vancouver city council has voted to make the program year-round.