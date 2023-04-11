Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game

Matt Onuska, of Waterloo, Ont., has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will serve as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.

General manager Kyle Dubas said at a media conference Tuesday that Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov will be out for the game.

In a Twitter post at around 4:40 p.m., the club said G Joseph Woll had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies and Onuska was to serve as the backup goalie.

The Leafs are facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a puck drop set for 7 p.m.

Onuska plays for the Windsor Spitfires and started for several games during their recent Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff run which saw the first-seed Spitfires eliminated by the eighth-seeded Kitchener Rangers.

Onusa started in net in the pivotal game four, which the Rangers won 5-1 – knocking the Spitfires out of playoff contention.

According to the OHL, Onuska has played 33 games with a save percentage of 0.868. He has racked up 17 wins and 11 loses.

It is not clear if he will end up between the posts during the NHL game.