Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game

Matt Onuska, a goalie from Waterloo, Ont., warms up on the ice with the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 11, 2023. Matt Onuska, a goalie from Waterloo, Ont., warms up on the ice with the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 11, 2023.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver