Julia Chandler’s biggest dream is to meet her favourite Disney character Moana.

She’ll get that chance thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On Sunday the 4-year-old Waterloo girl got the big news.

“Were you surprised?” asked her mother.

Julia’s answer was simple. “So surprised.”

The foundation organized a Hawaii-themed party to tell the family they were getting a trip to Walt Disney World.

“She’s never even been in a plane,” says dad Brian Chandler. “She’s so excited for flying.”

Julia has congenital heart disease. Her heart is on the right side of her body, instead of the left.

Julia’s great aunt Patti DiNunzio says it’s been difficult to watch her go through multiple surgeries.

“When we were in the hospital it was really hard to see her like that and now to see her so happy and so full of life.”

“You’re thankful for every day,” mom Lisa says crying. “To see her be so spoiled and loved. The girls did an incredible job. There aren’t words to describe how incredible it is.”

Brian says the trip means a lot to their family.

“I mean, my wish would’ve been for her heart not to be what it is obviously. But she doesn’t see it. That’s her special heart and that’s who she is.”

Julia and her family will be heading to Florida in April.