

CTV Kitchener





On Aug. 11, a girl was riding a boat with family friends at the San Vicente reservoir in California.

Lia Rose Barakett, 12, fell over the front of the boat when it apparently sailed over top of her.

She was set to begin the eighth grade in September at St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School in Waterloo.

“Such a loss is everyone’s loss,” said John Shechuk with the Catholic School Board in an email.

The boat was pulling a tube, and stopped suddenly, causing the girl to fall into the water.

A San Diego County medical examiner release indicates she became separated from her lifejacket and submerged.

Immediately after, a search began and continued for several days.

Several agencies participated in the search, including the San Diego Police Department.

With the help of sonar, her body was found 167 feet below the surface.

A team of divers pulled her to the surface.

“All our hearts go out to her family members in what must be an incredibly difficult time,” said Sgt. Michael P. Stirk with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Barakett's body was found on Aug. 15.