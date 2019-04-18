Featured
Waterloo flooring plant closing, laying off 70 employees
Another local manufacturing plant in Waterloo Region is shutting down.
Seventy employees at the Waterloo based Johnsonite factory have been handed layoff notices.
The facility on Weber Street is closing, the jobs are being moved to a plant in Ohio.
Johnsonite, who is owned by French company Tarkett, makes rubber and vinyl flooring.
The plant is expected to close this summer.
The company says it will offer support to employees.