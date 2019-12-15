WATERLOO -- New, lifesaving tools have become available to Waterloo firefighters.

Naloxone kits, which are used to help save lives in the event of an opioid overdose, can now be found on the city’s firetrucks.

The kits also come equipped with epi-pens for allergic reactions.

“From time to time we do respond to allergic reactions,” said Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Richard Hepditch. “But more so we respond to opioid overdoses.”

Over half of the roughly 63,000 calls Waterloo Fire responded to in 2018 were medical. Firefighters are statistically the first of the first responders on scene.

“If we happen to be there first we’re very interested in supporting the patient, their family, and of course paramedics as the higher medical authority,” said Hepditch. “[We want] to sustain the patient as best as possible.”

A report from Public Health Ontario says there were 69 accidental opioid-related deaths in Waterloo Region between July 2017 and June 2018.

“The opioid crisis, at this point, isn’t going away,” said Hepditch. “It’s important that we have the tools to meet risks identified in our community.”

Each Waterloo firefighter has also been trained to Red Cross standards by emergency room physicians.

Chief Hepditch says the $20,000 request for the kits and training was an easy sell to city council and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky.

“This is a great step forward,” said Jaworsky. “It gives first responders and extra effort to save a life.”