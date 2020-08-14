WATERLOO -- A fire that caused a high-rise apartment building to be evacuated has left 11 people from three different units displaced.

Waterloo firefighters were called to the scene at 300 Regina Street North around 6 p.m. Thursday to find thick black smoke coming from a third-story unit.

They say the flames were quickly put out, one of the buildings at the address was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The incident caused roughly $115,000 in damage, according to officials.

Waterloo Fire adds that the family of four in the unit with the fire ‘lost everything’.

The two units below reportedly suffered severe water damage and forced seven other residents to be displaced.

Fire officials say they believe the fire began on the balcony and was caused by careless smoking.