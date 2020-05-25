WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo has approved the extension of their COVID-19 economic relief plan for the month of June.

In a Monday news release, the city says the plan is valued at about $540,000 and will continue to help residents and businesses during the pandemic.

This extension brings the total economic relief plan to over $1.8 million from other measures approved in April and May.

Parts of the plan include waiving late payment charges for the month of June on:

Property taxes

Water and wastewater utility bills

Payments to the city for permits, licenses, or rent

Waiving uptown monthly parking permit fees, giving $9,500 to the BIA graffiti removal program, and providing $5,000 for additional neighbourhood support are other items featured on the list.

The plan also includes suspending collection efforts until August of this year.