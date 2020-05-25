Waterloo extends relief efforts for month of June, valued at roughly $540K
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 4:51PM EDT
Waterloo City Hall is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo has approved the extension of their COVID-19 economic relief plan for the month of June.
In a Monday news release, the city says the plan is valued at about $540,000 and will continue to help residents and businesses during the pandemic.
This extension brings the total economic relief plan to over $1.8 million from other measures approved in April and May.
Parts of the plan include waiving late payment charges for the month of June on:
- Property taxes
- Water and wastewater utility bills
- Payments to the city for permits, licenses, or rent
Waiving uptown monthly parking permit fees, giving $9,500 to the BIA graffiti removal program, and providing $5,000 for additional neighbourhood support are other items featured on the list.
The plan also includes suspending collection efforts until August of this year.