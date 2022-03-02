Waterloo driver allegedly falls asleep behind wheel in Perth County crash

A Waterloo resident has been charged with careless driving after they allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel in a Perth County crash.

Provincial police were called to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Line 91 west of Perth Road 140 around 6:30 a.m. Monday. According to a news release, the driver of one of the vehicles had fallen asleep.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old from Waterloo has been charged with careless driving. They were issued a provincial offences notice, police said.