

Krista Sharpe, CTV Kitchener





TORONTO – A Waterloo doctor who was accused of sexual abuse will lose his license for two months, following a disciplinary hearing in Toronto on Monday.

The process started four years ago when two of Fikry's female patients complained to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of inappropriate behavior.

One was an allegation of abuse, which has been withdrawn. Court documents tell the story of a complicated doctor patient history. The college agreed they would no longer proceed with that allegation.

He was also accused of professional misconduct by a female patient, which Fikry pled no contest to.

This comes as part of a joint submission from Dr. Sam Fikry's counsel to the college, stating Fikry had already suffered both emotionally and financially.

"It's been a long and very, very difficult process for him and his family so we're very pleased with the outcome today," says Fikry's lawyer, Jennifer Mckendry.

The suspension will be effective starting November 19.

He must also pay fine of just over $10,000 to the college.

This brings an end to three years of the public discipline proceedings.