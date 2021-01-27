KITCHENER -- As we settle into winter and make our way through a second lockdown, the importance of staying active is about more than just exercise.

“There is a direct link between your physical health and your mental health. In the time of the pandemic we are constantly observing information sitting in front of a computer. It’s important to take breaks and physical activity provides that," saidIgor Grossmann, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo.

That is where Emily Peat, the owner of The Underdog Dance Corp., hopes she can help. The studio, which caters to adults, opened last fall.

When the second lockdown and then the stay at home order were announced, she knew she had to find a way to help keep people moving.

“When the lockdown was extended, we decided to proceed with online just because our members were at home and wanting to get moving,” said Peat.

It is as much about learning the steps as it is about learning new ways to express yourself, no matter what level you're at.

“It helps me to feel like I'm expressing myself in creative ways as well. So there's so many different ways that I think this is really helpful for my own mental health,” said Megan Carman, who had been participating in the online dance classes.

The online classes have seen people from all over waterloo region sign up to salsa. Some have joined from as far away as the east coast, dancing their way through these unprecedented times and creating a social support network online.

“We've had that feedback where people saying this is getting me through the pandemic, this is my thing that I get up and I look forward to, it’s my break from work,” said Peat.

They will continue their online classes even when the lockdown is over as a way to continue giving people options to stay active.