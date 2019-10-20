Featured
Waterloo crash causes lane closure and traffic backup
Traffic was backed up in Waterloo following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Johnny Mazza / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:43PM EDT
WATERLOO - Traffic was backed up in Waterloo on Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.
It happened at the intersection of Columbia Street West and Albert Street at around 2:30 p.m.
A section of Columbia Street West was closed off as a tow truck worked to clear the damaged vehicles.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.