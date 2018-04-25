

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo’s newest millionaires have picked up their winnings.

Maria and Fortunato Andrello won $1 million with Encore in the April 11 Lotto 6/49 draw.

They also won $10 on the Lotto 6/49 portion of their ticket.

Their winning ticket was bought at the Northfield Mini-Mart on Wissler Road in Waterloo.