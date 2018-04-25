Featured
Waterloo couple win $1-million lottery prize
Maria and Fortunato Andrello of Waterloo won $1,000,010 on a Lotto 6/49 ticket with Encore.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 1:24PM EDT
Waterloo’s newest millionaires have picked up their winnings.
Maria and Fortunato Andrello won $1 million with Encore in the April 11 Lotto 6/49 draw.
They also won $10 on the Lotto 6/49 portion of their ticket.
Their winning ticket was bought at the Northfield Mini-Mart on Wissler Road in Waterloo.