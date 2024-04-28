Waterloo County Teacher's Choir closes out season fundraising for a good cause

Teachers of Waterloo Region were making music at their concert in hopes that students can continue to make music in the classroom.

The Waterloo County Teacher's Choir performed their second-to-last show of the season at Shantz Mennonite Church on Sunday.

"The choir started in 1969 as a wellness activity for teachers in the board and it's built from there," said Britta Sharon, a grade three teacher at Blair Road Public School. "It's gone on to include other staff and has opened up to the community.

"In our 50th year, they were looking for a way to give back to the community, and that's where Music in Schools started."

All proceeds from the final concerts will be going to Music in Schools grant to support music educations in public and Catholic schools.

"We have collected money through our concerts and obviously through donations," said Jen McKinnon, a grade two teacher at St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School. "We're hoping to have teachers in either school board apply for those and we give them grants."

The final concert on Tuesday marks the end to their season.

"It's always bittersweet because we've worked so hard to get to this point, and you want people to enjoy it, but at the same time it's tough," said McKinnon. "This choir is a sanity break in an otherwise crazy world. It's an opportunity for people who normally wouldn't get together or meet or know one another to combine their talents and share that with a larger group."