KITCHENER -- During a virtual council meeting on Monday night, City of Waterloo councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion calling for changes to the regional police budget.

Coun. Jen Vasic introduced the motion that urges other levels of government to reallocate money to other community initiatives.

“It’s prevention versus intervention,” she saidover the weekend.

At the time, Vasic noted that the process would move some money away from intervention “to prevent crime and some of the other reasons that lead to police involvement in the end.”

The two-part motion called for slashing the budget, while the second part questions what the city can do better to improve the lives of its Indigenous, Black and other racialized members.

“It asks city staff to come back to council in March to let us know what we are doing to make the city a fairer place for everyone that lives here,” she said.

Municipal council, however, is not involved in determining the police budget. This is set at the regional level.

“This is a way to formally communicate the concerns the constituents that I represent have to the region,” said Vasic. “It’s a way to contribute to the public conversation that’s happening.”

In October, the Waterloo Regional Police Service asked for an additional $8 million in the upcoming budget, which would bring their total 2021 budget to $189 million.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin cited the escalating cost to such factors as contractual salary increases and facility maintenance.

The service is now looking at different options to reduce the request and will present its final version on Dec. 16.

The motion also called for the city to remain an active participant in anti-racism initiatives determined by the Region of Waterloo’s newly formed Anti-Racism Advisory Working Group.

City staff will report back to council with a progress report by March 2021.