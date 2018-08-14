

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo city council has spent nearly four years creating a plan to upgrade and modernize its zoning bylaws to dictate how and where the city will grow.

“We did some planning a number of years ago that spoke to the city building up rather than sprawling out onto our farmland,” says Jeff Henry, Ward 6 councillor.

According to city officials, it is intended to control how tall buildings will be constructed and provide framework for development.

“We want to put measures in place so we can really shape those taller towers so we have a livable attractive city,” says Henry.

Council decided Monday night to delay the decision on the proposed changes to Sept. 10.

The reason is to make sure all the amendments are carried over properly.

According to Henry, there are many small details in the plan and each one needs to be looked at carefully so the transition is as smooth as possible.