Waterloo council considers new plan for old post office site

A new plan is in the works for the site of Waterloo's old post office.

In 2018, city council approved a proposal to build two new towers at 70 King Street North.

At an informal meeting on Monday night, city staff revealed a reworked plan for one 25-storey tower.

It would include 243 residential units, 168 parking spaces and a learning centre for science, technology, engineering, art and math programming.

The developers say the new plan addresses concerns from the community.

Specifically, the design has been changed from one-bedroom units to two-bedroom units.

"The market is providing way too many one-bedrooms, that give very little housing flexibility in our core areas, so we made a substantial change," said Scott Higgins, the president of HIP Developments.

A formal meeting to discuss the new plan will be held in the coming months.