KITCHENER --

Police say a convenience store in Waterloo was robbed Monday night by two men, one of whom was carrying a hatchet.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Daisy Mart on Glen Forrest Boulevard.

Police say the two men entered the store and then assaulted an employee.

They stole items from the Daisy Mart before the fleeing the scene on foot.

They were last seen near Bearinger Road and Corrie Crescent.

The employee was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

A description of the suspects has not been released.