

Tony Grace, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - The City of Waterloo is engaged in a debate over those not being buried.

It's trying to decide whether to keep a municipally-owned crematorium despite a seven-figure price tag for needed upgrades.

While it's not a service most people would be reminded of daily, the crematorium at Parkview Cemetery something that's benefited thousands of families and taxpayers for decades.

"We hear loud and clear from all of our stakeholders that essentially Parkview meets their needs and what keeps people coming to Parkview is the exceptional service and care provided by our staff," says Jeffrey Silcox-Childs, director of parks and environment.

"Essentially, people were looking for a continuation of the crematorium but not a massive expansion."

The city has owned the crematorium for 42 years and performs about 1,300 cremations a year. Many are for local families who would otherwise have to look outside the region for the service.

All those cremations have also brought in millions of dollars in revenue for the city.

But the equipment to perform cremations only has about a year left of its lifespan. New gear would cost about $1.6 million, but it would also cut carbon emissions of the process.

Initially the city was looking at three options: shut it down; keep it and invest in some, not all of the upgrades; or bring in a private partner to run it.

City staff is recommending that council approve the second option, keeping and investing in it.

"Financially, it makes sense for us to run the business ourselves as opposed to closing it down and as opposed to leasing out the building and the crematorium," says Silcox-Childs.

That option is being tabled at council on Monday evening.

If Waterloo council approves, the money would come from a cemetery reserve fund and would also have a bit of an impact on taxpayers.