The Waterloo community came together Saturday afternoon to remember a former University of Waterloo student.

Phil Everson died in hospital after finishing the Army Run in Ottawa two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old runner had a heart attack at the finish line.

A memorial was held at the university, where Everson had strong ties to.

Waterloo community remembers former university student who died after race

He was involved in many extracurricular activities including Velocity, an incubator for tech startups.

"It felt like he was just getting started and living his life … he felt like he was just starting to hit his stride," says Velocity founder Mike Kirkup.

Everson's family travelled from Cornwall to attend the memorial.

Many who attended said he was real driven and always on the go.

"Being able to come here is letting us into the other world that Philip had," said Johneen Everson, Phil's mother.

The school has already raised more than $30,000 for the Phil Everson Memorial Fund, as a way to honour the former student.

The money will go to a deserving student each year.

A private funeral service was held for the Cornwall native in September.