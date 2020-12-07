WATERLOO -- Members of a Waterloo community were looking to spread some holiday cheer with a very unique parade.

All the residents of the neighbourhood had to do to take in the Sunday event was step outside their front door.

Rick Caravaggio, aka Santa, donned the red suit and white beard while waving comfortably from a convertible.

“It’s very tough for the kids right now going between school and school at home,” he said. “They can’t do a bunch of their favourite things or play with their friends, so we all just wanted to do something to make them happy for an afternoon, get to see Santa, get ready for Christmas, and get all excited again.”

The Grinch also made an appearance at the parade to ‘return’ everybody’s presents.

Organizer Jamie Yanke put together a similar parade at Halloween and was overwhelmed when she put out a call for participants this time.

“We said only one person could get in your car, decorate it, no pressure, do whatever you want, and then everyone else sits in their driveway,” she said. “People were willing to get up and do it and we all had a really good time.”

Toy donations were also collected for the Waterloo Knights of Columbus toy drive.