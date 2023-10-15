Waterloo community fridges back up and running after last fridge stolen

A community fridge project in Waterloo is back up and running thanks to a team effort.

519 Community Collective held a free barbecue Sunday to celebrate the installation of two new fridges after their last fridge was stolen in August.

"When we found out we were like, 'what in the world?'" said Julie Sawatzky, founder and chair of the collective. "But we quickly got to work and here we are today and we're really proud of the progress we've made so far."

Anyone who is in need is welcome to come to the fridges, located behind the Café Pyrus on Roger Street, to grab some food 24/7.

"We're so happy that the community rallied around this project, because it's not easy and certainly not cheap to do," said Sawatzky. "We're really proud of what's going on here and we think it's going to last for years and year to come."

Organizers say they have also worked out a new plan to deter anyone from stealing the fridge as well.

Over the next week, the organization will be putting the finishing touches on the project.