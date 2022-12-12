Waterloo city staff propose 5.35 per cent property tax increase for 2023

City of Waterloo staff are eyeing a 5.35 per cent property tax increase as part the 2023 budget.

The proposed hike would cost the average Waterloo household an additional $74.98 on their annual property tax bill.

Staff are also proposing a 5.1 per cent increase to utility rates, which would cost the average household an extra $41.87 on their water bills each year.

Highlights in the proposed 2023 budget include:

$230,000 in program funding to support accessibility, equity, anti-racism, and Indigenous reconciliation initiatives

$433,000 toward an affordable housing strategy

$526,000 for the Alexandra Park expansion

$2.3 million for trails at the former Waterloo Inn lands

Money for road resurfacing and bike lanes

Over the next two months, city council and staff will discuss and debate the budget with final approval set for Feb. 13.

Residents are invited to provide their feedback at a budget information session on Jan. 10.

The heftiest part of the property tax bill is decided by the Region of Waterloo. The region has not yet released its proposed budget for next year.