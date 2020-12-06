WATERLOO -- A Waterloo city councillor is calling for a conversation about changing the regional police budget.

Jen Vasic is expected to introduce a motion Monday night that urges other levels of government to reallocate money to other community initiatives.

“It’s prevention versus intervention,” she said. “Let’s move money away from intervention so the police services board, some of that stuff we can do up front, to prevent crime and some of the other reasons that lead to police involvement in the end.”

Vasic adds that the two-part motion she will present to council calls for slashing the budget, while the second part questions what the city can do better.

“It asks city staff to come back to council in March to let us know what we are doing to make the city a fairer place for everyone that lives here,” she said.

Municipal council, however, is not involved in determining the police budget. This is set at the regional level.

“This is a way to formally communicate the concerns the constituents that I represent have to the region,” said Vasic. “It’s a way to contribute to the public conversation that’s happening.”

The motion also comes as some local community groups continue calls to defund the police and reallocate money to mental health services.

“The message has been really clear in terms of the $29.3 million and asking for it to be reinvested and reallocated to other upstream community based services,” said Ciann Wilson of the African Caribbean Black Network of Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Regional Police Service did not respond to CTV News’ request for comment.

In October, the service asked for an additional $8 million in the upcoming budget, which would bring their total to $189 million.

Police chief Bryan Larkin cites the escalating cost to such factors as contractual salary increases and facility maintenance.

The service is now looking at different options to reduce the request and will present its final request on Dec. 16.

“It makes sense to people that we would put resources into the hands of mental health prevention, communities, and neighbourhoods,” said Vasic.

The motions is scheduled to be presented during Monday night’s Waterloo city council meeting.