KITCHENER -- Waterloo city council has approved a new group focused on combatting racism and promoting equality in the city.

The motion, which includes a four-person team focused on Indigenous initiatives, anti-racism, accessibility and equity, was approved unanimously at a council meeting on Monday night. Members of the team will be paid for their work, and it will include an Indigenous initiatives advocate, an anti-racism and social justice advocate and an accessibility advocate. Council expects the team to cost around $520,000 to cover salary, benefits and other training.

The team will report directly to city leadership and will have a role in looking at how policies affect those communities.

The motion presented to council said recent events have shown the need for a team like this. It pointed to the Land Back Camp in Victoria Park, which asked for municipalities to create paid, permanent Indigenous staff positions to engage communities.

"The camp has received significant support from community members. Land Back Camp organizers have recently moved their camp to the west side of Waterloo Park," the motion read in part.

The motion also said a Staff Diversity and Inclusion Task Force was formed in 2017, using demographic data as a starting point.

"The census revealed that not only are City of Waterloo staff demographics not representative of broader community demographics, but that there are also key concerns regarding inclusion and sense of belonging expressed by staff with a disability, staff who identify as racialized and staff who identify as LGBTQ+," the motion said.

The City of Waterloo is the third local municipality to create a team focused on racism and inequality. The City of Kitchener and the Region of Waterloo all recently created teams with the same goal.

The city hopes to have job postings in place by the end of the year and have the team up and running in early 2021.