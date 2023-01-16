Waterloo city council to discuss trio of new proposed housing developments

Over 1,000 residential units are up for discussion at Waterloo city council tonight where councillors will hear feedback from the public on three separate proposed developments.

The largest, at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road, would have 622 units split between three towers ranging in height from 22 to 25 storeys, along with a six-storey parking garage. In total the proposed development would have 785 bedrooms. The location is currently home to Snugglers Furniture.

The next proposal, at the corner of Hickory and Hemlock streets, is a six-story building with 168 units and a total of 203 bedrooms.

Finally, on Erbsville Road near Conservation Line, a developer is hoping to build a stacked townhouse development with 179 units.

Many in the community would be happy are see more housing built, but they’re not pleased with the prospect of years of construction – including the owner of a nearby print shop who recently moved out of downtown Kitchener to get away from the headaches.

"I don’t have a problem with high-rises, it would be more so the traffic that would be out front, this doesn't take two months this is a three, four, five-year project that I am going to have to deal with, traffic road closures, power outages things like that," said Kitchener Screen Printing owner Matthew Lamarche.

The three proposed projects will go before Waterloo city council for the first time Monday and still have a long way to go before final approval.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.