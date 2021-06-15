WATERLOO -- Councillors in Waterloo voted Monday to install 29 more speed humps throughout the city.

They also approved some other traffic calming measures in an effort to slow down drivers and improve street safety.

The decision was unanimously approved by council at Monday night's meeting. It includes 29 speed humps, 39 signs, six knockdown signs, three sections of raised pavement with flat tops, one raised intersection and five kilometres of pavement markings. It will cost more than $330,000.

The fire departments in Kitchener and Waterloo said they support safer roads, but the speed humps could slow them down when responding to calls.

The Kitchener Fire Department specifically advised against speed humps on Woolwich Street because it could impact accessing homes in the area of Kiwanis Park and Falconridge Drive, which could pose significant risk to hundreds of residents in the area.