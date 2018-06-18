

When it comes to buying books online, you won’t find many Canadian cities more interested than Waterloo.

Only one, in fact.

E-commerce giant Amazon says residents of Kingston, Ont., buy more books from it per capita than do people in any other Canadian city.

Waterloo comes in second, followed by Vancouver. Guelph was ranked 12th in Canada and Kitchener 17th.

According to Amazon, Waterloo residents led the country in a number of genre purchases including science, math, computer, technology and technical professional books, as well as science fiction and fantasy.

Only cities with at least 100,000 residents were included in Amazon’s report.