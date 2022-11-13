Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor

Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.

This impending recommendation to wear masks is stirring up different opinions in Waterloo region.

“People are going to get sick regardless, so whether we bring back masks or not, I think it’s just kind of pointless,” said Cara Allen, a server at The Duke of Wellington.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to issue a general recommendation to mask up in public places with the aim of limiting respiratory viral spread. However, Dr. Moore is expected to stop short of calling for a mask mandate.

“People probably don’t like to wear masks if it’s mandated, but the issue is that if you don’t wear masks, and if you don’t do anything, then will it stop the surge of infections that we’re seeing now,” said Zahid Butt, assistant professor at University of Waterloo’s School of Public Health Sciences.

The province’s top doctor had previously warned of fall and winter surges of respiratory illnesses, and had said he would recommend masking if hospitals were impacted.

“I think that the hospitals and most healthcare professionals are really hoping that the public can all do things like mask-wearing, getting their flu shots and getting caught up in their COVID-19 vaccines. But at this point, I think we have to do something in order to try to decrease the strain,” said Dr. Allan Grill, chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital.

For some businesses in Waterloo region, a recommendation to mask raises the potential for masking policies to be re-imposed.

“We’ve been wearing masks this whole time just because we want to protect our more elderly customers and just all our customers, so we think that it’s a pretty good idea that masks are coming back,” explained Natasha Smolcic, a retail worker at Words Worth Books.

“I don’t know. I guess it kind of just depends on whether or not other businesses around will be doing the same thing, then we’ll follow suit. I think for now, probably not,” added Allen.

Butt says if a recommendation to mask isn’t effective, a mandate may be required to dent rising hospitalizations.

“You’re seeing flu cases, you’re also seeing more RSV in children this year. It comes down to whether we want to wait to suggest a mandate or should we just put in a mandate now so that you know at least you are trying to reduce these infections,” he said.